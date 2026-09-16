Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Night Wolves with Emily Hoge

Plus, a fancy dog shirt
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Windsor Mann's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Windsor Mann

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and the Greek Chorus welcome Emily Hoge to tell us about the Night Wolves, a right-wing Russian nationalist biker club with an oligarch member who paid for Don Jr.'s wedding party.

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