Wherein Ben welcomes Windsor Mann to discuss self-exile after Trump's victory, living in Puerto Rico as a WASP, and the prospect of Puerto Rican statehood.
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The View from Puerto Rico with Windsor Mann
Plus, Byron’s pronunciation error
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I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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