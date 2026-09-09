Dog Shirt Daily

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The View from Puerto Rico with Windsor Mann

Plus, Byron’s pronunciation error
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Windsor Mann's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Windsor Mann

Wherein Ben welcomes Windsor Mann to discuss self-exile after Trump's victory, living in Puerto Rico as a WASP, and the prospect of Puerto Rican statehood.

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