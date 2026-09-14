AI and Slugs

Wherein Ben and the Greek Chorus discuss all the cool things you can do with AI, and Holly Berkley Fletcher wants to talk about slug sex for some reason.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes