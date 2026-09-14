Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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AI and Slugs

The slugs are Holly’s fault
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Eve gaumond's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Eve gaumond, and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben and the Greek Chorus discuss all the cool things you can do with AI, and Holly Berkley Fletcher wants to talk about slug sex for some reason.

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