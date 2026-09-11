Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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The Dumbest Story that Matters with Anna Bower and Molly Roberts

But alas, it does matter
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Anna Bower's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Anna Bower

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher avoid a 9/11 memorial show by welcoming Anna Bower and Molly Roberts to talk about the imaginary Grand Conspiracy against Trump and the very real criminal investigations into it.

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