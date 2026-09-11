Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher avoid a 9/11 memorial show by welcoming Anna Bower and Molly Roberts to talk about the imaginary Grand Conspiracy against Trump and the very real criminal investigations into it.
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The Dumbest Story that Matters with Anna Bower and Molly Roberts
But alas, it does matter
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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