Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Ben Must Dye with Anna Bower

Plus, some complex details in the Cornell rape case
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Anna Bower's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Anna Bower

Wherein the Greek Chorus Foundation has met its fundraising goal, so Anna Bower comes on the show to discuss exactly how Ben will join the Dyed Red Hair Club.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Wittes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture