Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Ben and the Chorus

Who needs cohosts
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Ben, bereft of cohosts, chats with Greek Chorus members about Albertan separatism, Russian diesel, and how to pronounce the name of Trump's new press secretary.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Wittes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture