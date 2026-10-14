Ben and the Chorus

Wherein Ben, bereft of cohosts, chats with Greek Chorus members about Albertan separatism, Russian diesel, and how to pronounce the name of Trump's new press secretary.
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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