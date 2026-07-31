Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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The Nastya Show

Plus, a review of Mike Feinberg's review of Emily Wilson's review
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Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Anastasiia Lapatina gives some life updates, from movies to divorce to protests in Kyiv.

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