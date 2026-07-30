Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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A Meta-Review

Starring the bee in Mike Feinberg's bonnet
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Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Mike Feinberg reviews Emily Wilson's review of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey. Ben and the Greek Chorus spectate.

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