Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Counting Laws

Plus, Holly's Odyssey
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Eve gaumond's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Eve gaumond, and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben tells Eve Gaumond about his latest project: using AI to count the total number of US federal criminal laws.

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