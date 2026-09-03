Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Holly’s Rants

The rage has to go somewhere
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben listens to Holly Berkley Fletcher rant about TPS, Evangelical hypocrisy, and a "punk-ass little analyst" of her acquaintance, amongst other topics.

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