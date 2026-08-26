Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Alicia Wanless discuss the escalating trade war between Canada and the US.
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Canada Goes to War
Featuring a genuine Canadian
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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