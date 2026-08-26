Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Canada Goes to War

Featuring a genuine Canadian
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Alicia Wanless's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Alicia Wanless

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Alicia Wanless discuss the escalating trade war between Canada and the US.

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