Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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On Dangerous Pests

Should the mosquito be annihilated?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Jonathan Rauch's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Jonathan Rauch

Wherein Ben, Jonathan Rauch, and the Greek Chorus discuss the proper attitude towards dangerous pests, including mosquitos, the excesses of DEI, and Donald Trump.

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