Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Bombs and Ghost Stories

A show in two acts
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Anastasiia Lapatina's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Anastasiia Lapatina

Wherein Mike Feinberg talks about the literary role of ghost stories and Anastasiia Lapatina gives an update on the Russian bombardment of Kyiv.

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