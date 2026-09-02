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The Assault on Birthright Citizenship with Quinta Jurecic

It’s bad out there
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Quinta Jurecic's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic

Wherein Ben welcomes Quinta Jurecic to talk about her recent Atlantic article on the Trump administration's latest attempts to end birthright citizenship.

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