Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Citizenship and Pyrotechnics

Plus, what happened to the Jungle Studio?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Benjamin Wittes

Wherein Ben, Mike Feinberg, and the Greek Chorus discuss the citizenship requirements for the Presidency, publishing Ukrainian literature in English, and Mike's recently acquired fiery skull.

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