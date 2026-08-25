One Russian Missile

Wherein a friend of Greek Chorus Foundation volunteer Jimmy Rushton has been killed by a Russian ballistic missile. Jimmy comes on the show to remember his friend and ask the GCF for assistance.
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Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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