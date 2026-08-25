Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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One Russian Missile

Of far too many
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Jimmy Rushton's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Jimmy Rushton

Wherein a friend of Greek Chorus Foundation volunteer Jimmy Rushton has been killed by a Russian ballistic missile. Jimmy comes on the show to remember his friend and ask the GCF for assistance.

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