Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Engineering

Plus, a review of the new press secretary
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Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
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Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Eve gaumond

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Eve Gaumond, and the Greek Chorus discuss the practicalities of fundraising, hair dyeing, and building a staircase.

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