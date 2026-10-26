Wherein the Israeli election is tomorrow and our elections are next week, so Ben and various cohosts preview some issues and potential outcomes in both.
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Election Previews
Plus, that Elizabeth Holmes documentary
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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