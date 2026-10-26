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Election Previews

Plus, that Elizabeth Holmes documentary
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Benjamin Wittes, Eve gaumond, Jonathan Rauch, and Andrew Steele

Wherein the Israeli election is tomorrow and our elections are next week, so Ben and various cohosts preview some issues and potential outcomes in both.

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