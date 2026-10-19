Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Churches and Town Halls

Plus, some history of the Freedom Rides
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Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Holly Berkley Fletcher explains the fundamental differences between Black and white evangelicals in the US, Ben discusses the plight of Ukrainian TPS holders, and the Greek Chorus debates Abdul El-Sayed's performance in a recent town hall.

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