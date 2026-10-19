Wherein Holly Berkley Fletcher explains the fundamental differences between Black and white evangelicals in the US, Ben discusses the plight of Ukrainian TPS holders, and the Greek Chorus debates Abdul El-Sayed's performance in a recent town hall.
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Churches and Town Halls
Plus, some history of the Freedom Rides
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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