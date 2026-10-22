Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Half a Bitcoin

It’s kind of a lot of money
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Anastasiia Lapatina's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Anastasiia Lapatina

Wherein Ben and Anastasiia Lapatina debate what to do with a sudden windfall for the Greek Chorus Foundation and discuss why Trump is mad at Ukraine this time around.

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