Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Multi-Limbed Cthulhu Flails Randomly

Plus, what if your friend was an assassin?
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Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Alicia Wanless's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Alicia Wanless

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Alicia Wanless discuss the difficulties of attempting to describe Trump's behavior.

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