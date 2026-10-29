Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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Winter is Coming

Who should get batteries before it does?
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Anastasiia Lapatina's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Anastasiia Lapatina

Wherein Ben and Anastasiia Lapatina discuss how to prioritize battery buying this winter. Holly Berkley Fletcher joins in to discuss the Kennedy Center and Trump's thoughts about asses.

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