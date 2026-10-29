Wherein Ben and Anastasiia Lapatina discuss how to prioritize battery buying this winter. Holly Berkley Fletcher joins in to discuss the Kennedy Center and Trump's thoughts about asses.
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Winter is Coming
Who should get batteries before it does?
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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