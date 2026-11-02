Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher give an update on the Israeli election outcome and discuss Haley Stevens last minute defection in Michigan.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
The Politics of Pettiness
Also, some thoughts on life with pink hair
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes