Dog Shirt Daily

Dog Shirt Daily

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The Politics of Pettiness

Also, some thoughts on life with pink hair
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Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Benjamin Wittes and Holly Berkley Fletcher

Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher give an update on the Israeli election outcome and discuss Haley Stevens last minute defection in Michigan.

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