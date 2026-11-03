Wherein Ben and Holly Berkley Fletcher welcome Dan Kobayashi to distract them from election day with a discussion of various political developments across Africa.
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An African Overview with Dan Kobayashi
Plus, Ben’s thoughts on goose rights activists
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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