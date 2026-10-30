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Just Keep Suing ICE with Joe Williams

Featuring Ben’s new hair
Benjamin Wittes's avatar
Holly Berkley Fletcher's avatar
Andrew Steele's avatar
Benjamin Wittes, Holly Berkley Fletcher, and Andrew Steele

Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Andrew Steele, and Katherine Pompilio welcome Michigan immigration lawyer Joe Williams to talk about fighting back against ICE's unlawful detentions.

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