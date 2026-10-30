Wherein Ben, Holly Berkley Fletcher, Andrew Steele, and Katherine Pompilio welcome Michigan immigration lawyer Joe Williams to talk about fighting back against ICE's unlawful detentions.
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Just Keep Suing ICE with Joe Williams
Featuring Ben’s new hair
Read With Me
I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.I read a lot of stuff. Think through documents with me as I read them, sometimes by myself, sometimes with friends.
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