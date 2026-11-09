Good Morning:

My train is late. The show today will consequently also be late. It will begin at 10:30 am Eastern time. It will be interesting to see whether that enhances or degrades live attendance.

Friday on #DogShirtTV, the Greek Chorus chimed in to discuss arch litigation, the DC circuit, and Hamas:

Recently On Lawfare

Compiled by the estimable Athena Smith

Eric Green reviews Hanna Notte’s book “We Shall Outlast Them: Putin’s Global Campaign to Defeat the West,” describing the work as an insightful look into Russia’s foreign policy and how it impacts the lives of people around the world. Green outlines Notte’s description of the turning point marked by Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, why Russia is enjoying considerable success globally, and what the costs of Moscow’s confrontational approach will be for Russia’s power.

In 2022, Russia’s conduct changed abruptly. As historian Sergey Radchenko explained, “Whereas previously, special operations supported foreign policy, today special operations are foreign policy.” Radchenko added that Russia’s leader had seemingly determined that his country no longer had a stake in preserving anything of the postwar order. Hanna Notte’s “We Shall Outlast Them” offers a valuable overview for both experts and generalists seeking to understand what this new Russian foreign policy looks like on the ground and how it affects the lives of people across the globe.

Seungmin Helen Lee outlines the prominent role drones play in geopolitical conflicts as artificial intelligence (AI) drives their technological advancement. Lee argues that the evolving use of drones will require interoperability from allied nations on drone hardware, drone software, and other military equipment. She concludes that allied nations should share lessons learned and support one another just as adversaries such as China, North Korea, and Russia do with their respective drone technologies.

The increasing sophistication, use, and impact of military drones create an imperative for allied nations to collaborate not only to ensure that AI-enabled drone attacks, kill chains, and swarming are executed accurately but also to ensure that allied nations’ drone technology is interoperable and that the intelligence embedded in drones is protected from adversaries.

In the latest edition of the Seriously Risky Business cybersecurity newsletter, Tom Uren describes North Korea’s theft of about $6.3 billion dollars from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange; the pressure tech executives exert to speed up the pace of their software development using artificial intelligence, potentially to the detriment of security; and more.

We don’t put too much hope in crypto recovery procedures reaching parity with those found in the banking sector. Sure, there are mechanisms such as sanctions that are intended to make laundering cryptocurrency more difficult, but at this point North Korea has a well-oiled, automated cryptocurrency laundering machine.

Podcasts

On Friday’s Lawfare Daily, I sit down with Julia Curlee to discuss Curlee’s essay on Russia’s 2016 election interference as judged by the standards intelligence professionals use for covert action. We discuss why, unlike covert operations which usually pay off early and fade, Moscow’s gains have grown over the past decade.

Videos

On Friday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. ET, I spoke with Molly Roberts, Roger Parloff, Eric Columbus, and Anna Bower and discussed the latest litigation over the Trump administration’s policies. We covered D.C. and Virginia’s suit to block construction of the triumphal arch, the Ahmed Soliman case, the politicization of the justice department, election litigation in California and Alaska, President Trump’s defamation suit against the Wall Street Journal, and more.

Today’s #BeastOfTheDay is the bat, seen here showing off its feet:

Video Source

In honor of today’s Beast, do some leg stretches.