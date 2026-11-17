Good Morning:

Today’s show will late—at 10:30 am—for a very good reason.

Yes.

No.

Meh.

People wanting money.

MOMA.

Absolutely—unless it doesn’t, in which case absolutely not.

Thiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiis healthy.

Today on #DogShirtTV, the estimable Holly Berkley Fletcher brought on the estimable Robert P. Jones to discuss why God actually hates it when people are nice to each other:

Recently On Lawfare

Compiled by the estimable Athena Smith

Nick Bednar reviews Michael Lewis’s book “Blockers,” describing how Lewis used vignettes of career civil servants to follow the second Trump administration’s campaign to push out experienced federal employees. Bednar notes that, although Lewis makes a few stray administrative law errors in his analysis, he effectively communicates why the public should care about those who do the work of the government.

“Blockers” does something far more important than draft a blueprint for a path forward: It shows Americans why they should care about the federal workforce. Recall the asymmetry with which this review began. Elected officials pursue the policies voters reward and neglect the administration voters ignore. Rebuilding administrative capacity therefore requires voters to tell Congress that they care about the people who do the government’s work. “Blockers” gives them a reason to.

In the latest edition of the Seriously Risky Business cybersecurity newsletter, Tom Uren analyzes supermarket freezer hacks in France, how French authorities have attributed these attacks to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and why they resembled Russia’s cyber campaigns in Europe. Uren also details three Chinese cyber operations and the contrasting tactics each deployed.

That whodunnit confusion is just one reason these sorts of attacks are so hard to deter. Three of the attacks have not yet been attributed, and for the one that has, the U.S. is hedging. Exactly how strong is the evidence that Iran is responsible? As already mentioned, if we’d been forced to bet, we would have put our chips on Russia being responsible as the attacks are consistent with its destructive hybrid attacks across Europe in recent years.

Satya Thallam argues that the artificial intelligence (AI) testing failures at OpenAI and Anthropic were not primarily caused by models outsmarting their keepers, but took place because the models’ testing environments were misconfigured. Thallam outlines a mandatory incident reporting regime for Congress to set up so that industry incentives are changed to invest more in security and safety testing while providing transparency.

Or put another way, offense advances faster than defense. Not because of the technology itself, but because the humans running it don’t ever keep up. It’s natural to race ahead at full speed to push the capability frontier, while simultaneously forgetting to do the mostly mundane things we collectively refer to as security (information security and cybersecurity). Think of it as the flip side of the AI “verification tax”—the “extra human effort required to review, correct, and validate AI outputs”—that’s paid by end users.

A. Bradley Potter, Nate Allen, and Torrey Taussig argue that the bridge connecting scholars and practitioners is missing researchers prepared to do policy work and that PhDs in international relations disciplines should embrace the possibilities of public service. The authors outline how a PhD can be useful in a public service career because researchers understand how and why past policies failed.

By training researchers to engage with policy from the outside, supplemental programs and fellowships have addressed only part of the divide between the academic and policy worlds. Once in government, researchers often remain underprepared to do actual policy work. Such work requires a team-oriented mentality, an ability to manage and mobilize people, and a mastery of bureaucratic and organizational process, among other skills seldom developed in graduate school. Nonetheless, the substantive expertise researchers enjoy can help improve policymaking.

Scott Shapiro details how computer scientists have used formal logic to find security issues in software and how that same process of finding loopholes can be applied to legal rules such as contracts and tax code. Shapiro explains—using a tax law solver as an example—the process by which solvers can hunt for legal loopholes, optimize strategies, or prove that no loophole exists before putting rules into effect.

Of course, lawyers have been finding loopholes for centuries. The interesting question is what happens when computers can find them too. A complicated contract might contain hundreds of operative provisions and definitions. A statute might contain thousands. Some possible paths require combining rules separated by hundreds of pages. A human lawyer searches some of those paths. A solver can systematically search the paths represented in its formal model, including paths that no human lawyer ever thought to explore.

Catherine Grace Katz contends that the proposed trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen can be accurately described as a second Yalta Conference. Katz detailed how the White House’s support for Ukraine appears to be running dry, and, just as the original Yalta conference indicated Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s sell out of Eastern Europe to Stalin, the U.S. could indicate disregard for Ukrainian sovereignty.

If history is to repeat itself, or even faintly rhyme at a Yalta 2, it will no doubt come in the form of the president of the United States once again making it clear, perhaps this time unequivocally, that the sovereignty of Eastern European nations that share the United States’ fundamental belief in the right to self-determination and democratic governance is of no interest or real concern to the supposed leader of the free world. This is exactly what Putin wants and, like Stalin before him, may very well extract from an American president choosing to be callously blind to Russia’s historic agenda.

Podcasts

On Friday’s Lawfare Daily, Peter E. Harrell sits down with Aya Ibrahim to discuss what a progressive economic and national security agenda under a Democratic Congress could look like with regard to AI regulation, U.S.-China policy, and more.

Videos

On Friday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. ET, I spoke with Molly Roberts, Roger Parloff, Eric Columbus, and Anna Bower to cover the latest litigation over Trump administration policies, including the politicization of the Justice Department, an update on President Trump’s monuments, immigration roundups, and more.

Today’s #BeastOfTheDay is the Inaccessible Island rail, which we honor for confusing the hell out of me—EJ Wittes—for many minutes when I saw a reference to it recently. How, I wondered, could there be a rail line to an inaccessible island? If you built such a rail line, why on earth would you name it that? Wouldn’t you demonstrate, by building it, that the island is not inaccessible? Is it some sort of local joke? Did the project take way longer than anyone expected or something like that? Do people even build rail lines to islands?

It’s a bird. It’s a kind of bird called a rail and it lives on Inaccessible Island.

Congratulations to today’s Beast for wasting entire minutes of my finite mortal life thinking about the logistics of trains going to islands. I hate you so much. Don’t honor today’s Beast. I will take it as a personal insult if you try.