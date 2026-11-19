Good Morning:

Tuesday on #DogShirtTV, do you need to worry about dirty bombs? Do I need a $9,000 office chair? and other important questions:

Yesterday on #DogShirtTV, the estimable Holly Berkley Fletcher and the estimable Kate from the Greek Chorus discussed different Never Trump factions who hate each other, and I popped in and out while air raids interrupted me:

Yesterday On Lawfare

Compiled by the estimable Athena Smith

Michael Feinberg unpacks the common misconceptions surrounding honey traps—seduction or sexual relationships used to gather intelligence—and suggests that they can be used as a routine part of the recruitment process. Feinberg explains that honey traps rarely employ blackmail because the emotional attachment of the relationship, not a one-time threat, is what gives these connections their potency and usefulness for intelligence gathering.

The notion that spies and their assets leverage sexual relationships to bolster their intelligence gathering efforts is not necessarily wrong, but it is widely misunderstood. While Huang’s affair poses a range of questions pertaining to the national security of the United States and its possible technical edge over its adversaries, it also provides an opportunity to dispel certain myths about so-called honey traps. The debate surrounding the allegations tends to rely on stereotypes that lack merit. The U.S. must dispel these misconceptions if it hopes to contain the damage caused by any secrets Huang may have relayed over pillow talk.

Ziad Reslan, Kim Malfacini, and Kevin Chen argue generative artificial intelligence (AI) may become necessary for full participation in society, requiring consideration of the technology as a right. The authors detail that this evolution creates serious implications for how developers should approach user policy and that a right to AI could have both negative and aspirational dimensions.

As AI becomes embedded in daily life, the burden of justifying exclusion will shift. Losing access may increasingly resemble losing electricity, telephone, or internet service rather than an ordinary consumer product. Restrictions would not necessarily be unconstitutional or always impermissible, but their consequences would warrant explanation, transparency, safeguards, procedural fairness, and recourse.

Cullen O’Keefe and Charlie Winter argue that the chains of thought (CoT) used in frontier artificial intelligence (AI) reasoning should be transparent in order to encourage AI deployment safety and build an understanding of AI safety failures. O’Keefe and Winter recommend that AI companies develop a more formal consensus for minimal CoT monitorability and only commit to advancing AI capabilities if monitoring remains intact.

Scrutability is key to these endeavors. Frontier AI companies, to their credit, have generally tried to maintain CoT monitorability to some extent. The Frontier Model Forum, of which most leading firms are members, has published recommendations to preserve CoT monitorability. Given the mismatch between the blistering pace of frontier advancement and ebbing monitorability, however, more aggressive policy responses might be necessary.

Hady Amr notes that Americans flying to Tel Aviv are increasingly denied entry by Israel, possibly because of their political expression. Amr describes how denials generally fall into two categories: Palestinian Americans denied entry to the West Bank or Americans denied entry to Israel due to their political views. Amr emphasizes that reciprocity in visa privileges is a requirement of U.S. law which the U.S. should enforce.

During Israel’s candidacy and after its admission to the program, some American diplomats used a simple phrase to capture the principle: “Blue means blue!” A U.S. passport, they said, should carry the same weight regardless of who holds it. Many feared that standard would never be fully met, and that Palestinian Americans and their friends would not be treated like other Americans. It now appears that Israel may no longer be implementing the program in a uniform, nondiscriminatory manner.

Podcasts

On Tuesday’s Lawfare Daily, Mykhailo Soldatenko sits down with Serhii Plokhy to discuss Plokhy’s new book, “Killing the Pope,” which tells the history of an attempted assassination of Pope John Paul II during the Cold War and unpacks the investigations, trials, and propaganda battles that ensued.

On Scaling Laws, Kevin Frazier meets with Alex Bores and Alexandra Reeve Givens to analyze what a staggering midterm win for Democrats means for AI policy, the significance of President Trump’s change in Chief of Staff for how local officials may act on AI, and the specific policy issues that seem likely to receive broad support.

On Wednesday’s Lawfare Daily, Michael Feinberg sits down with Nick Harkaway to discuss one of spy fiction’s most indelible characters: George Smiley. The two cover fact and fiction in the world of spy novels, Harkaway’s new book, “The Taper Man: A Novel of John le Carré’s Circus,” and more.

Today’s #BeastOfTheDay is the bongo, specifically this bongo calf at the Denver Zoo:

Images Source

In honor of today’s Beast, stretch your ears wide. No, wider than that. All the way out.