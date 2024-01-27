The Real Republican Position on Ukraine
It's not that Republicans hate fucking over migrants less; it's that they love fucking over Biden more.
Good Afternoon:
So let me make sure I’ve got this straight:
Even Republicans who support Ukraine funding don’t support it enough to pass this funding without winning, in exchange, punishing changes to immigration rules;
And even those Republicans who favor trading Ukraine funding for such punishing changes to immigration rules now don’…
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