Good Afternoon:

The Make America Read Again (MARA) Book Club will be meeting this evening at 6:00 pm Eastern time to discuss James T. Campbell’s fascinating book, “Middle Passages: African American Journeys to Africa, 1787-2005.” In lieu of a fiction wine pairing, the author has designated the following poems by Langston Hughes as the wine pairing for this book—for reasons that will become obvious once you begin the introduction:

MARA Book Club events are for paid subscribers only. If you are not a paid subscriber and want to join, I’ll give you a hint about how you can fix that:

Information about how to attend is below the paywall.

Friday on #DogShirtTV, the estimable Holly Berkley Fletcher proved the revolutionary nature of the show by talking without an agenda or chosen topic for an hour:

Recently On Lawfare

Compiled by the estimable Sarah Willrich

Mackenzie Arnold and Stephan Llerena highlight the surprising point that OpenAI was likely not required to disclose the recent hacking of Hugging Face conducted by rogue OpenAI artificial intelligence (AI) agents. Arnold and Llerena explain why existing state laws do not compel disclosure and suggest that, rather than sharing partial reports after attacks, companies and state agencies collaborate to create a baseline of information that enables a more rapid response.

So long as reporting remains almost entirely voluntary, detailed answers to these questions will be hard to come by, and the companies that offer information voluntarily will be subjected to greater scrutiny than those that are less cooperative. Well-crafted rulemaking authority will be key both to ensure that information is adequate and that companies are well informed about their obligations. In many circumstances, authorities will not know all the details they require until after a serious event occurs. In those cases, they will need investigative powers to obtain the needed information.

Matthew Forst reviews Doyle K. Hodges’s book, “The Rise of US Military Legalism: A New Theory of Military Professionalism.” Forst praises the book’s account of how military decision-making has shifted from a premise of individual judgment and ethics norms to careful parsings of legal texts to justify military action.

Borrowing Samuel Huntington’s characterization of commanders as “managers of violence,” Hodges describes military professionals as those with expertise in weapons systems and battlefield engagement. He contends that they are entitled to autonomy within this sphere and are obligated to stay out of everything else, including the political and policy matters reserved for civilian principals. As Hodges explains, the civil-military dynamic between policymakers and military officers is a principal-agent relationship in which the former sets the political agenda and the latter executes the corresponding military mission. The two remain interconnected, but both halves of the relationship have their domains, and military ethics requires warfighters to remain committed to obeying civilian control. Yet as the number of constraints on the use of force from policymakers mounts, military autonomy diminishes. Military legalism is thus the path of least resistance for a profession that values both autonomy and obedience to civilian control.

In the latest edition of the Seriously Risky Business cybersecurity newsletter, Tom Uren discusses signals from the Trump administration and China indicating their intention to regulate open-weight AI models, the recent hacking of Hugging Face, sentencing in the U.K. of the Scattered Spider group hackers, and more.

Despite that, it seems that internal debates within the Trump administration regarding open-weight Chinese models have been settled: The Chinese are stealing American intellectual property, and there needs to be a reckoning. That’s a shame, because these open-weight models are currently filling a gap not served by America’s frontier labs.

Podcasts

On Lawfare Daily, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan speak with Roger Parloff about their recent book, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.” They discussed how close Trump has come to suspending habeas corpus, how the Supreme Court’s immunity decision has shaped his conduct, his vindictive prosecutions, and his firings of national security professionals at the behest of Laura Loomer.

On Scaling Laws, Alex Bores joins Kevin Frazier and Alan Z. Rozenshtein to discuss his congressional campaign platform centered on AI policy. They talk about what he heard from voters about AI, how the millions of dollars coming into the race changed its dynamics, and the proper allocation of AI regulatory authority between states and the federal government.

Videos

On Lawfare Live, Anna Bower, Eric Columbus, and Parloff discuss this week’s hearing on the subpoenas sent to New York Times reporters, the recently ousted court-appointed U.S. attorney in the Western District of Washington’s challenge of his termination, and the first convening of the Alien Terrorist Removal Court.

Today’s #BeastOfTheDay is the horse, seen here exercising truly extraordinary patience by not stepping on a dog:

Video Source

Today’s #BeastOfTheDay is not the dog, which should not be rewarded for its idiocy.

Today’s #BeastOfTheDay is not the Grout White Shark, which is ineligible because it is not a real Beast: